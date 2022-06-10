19.3 C
Tickets go live for Wellington Open Gardens

By Shropshire Live

Tickets are now on sale for a new charity event this July that will showcase gardens across Wellington and Little Wenlock.

Seventeen gardens will be available to view across Wellington and Little Wenlock

Wellington Open Gardens is taking place across the weekend of 2 and 3 July and will give people the opportunity to look around private gardens while supporting Shropshire charity Community Resource.

The event has been planned in partnership with Love Wellington, which promotes and celebrates the town.

It will see 17 gardens available to view across Wellington and Little Wenlock, including the kitchen garden at the Wellington Orbit and the National Trust’s Sunnycroft, which is giving exclusive access to Open Gardens ticket holders for the weekend.

Stacey Teece, Fundraising Manager at Community Resource, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to have a nosy around some of the area’s beautiful gardens, and we’re very grateful to the participants for opening them up to help raise money for our projects.

“This event is all about local people welcoming local people to support a local charity, so I hope as many people as possible get involved and join us on what we’re sure will be a ‘bloom-ing’ good weekend!”

Ticket holders will receive a wristband and a trail map of the garden locations, which will be open to explore from 11am until 4pm on both days. Plants and cakes will be available to buy at some locations.

Local walking group ‘Wellington Walkers are Welcome’ have created walking routes around Wellington that will take people to every open garden in the town.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington said: “While Wellington is known as the home of the Wrekin, there are also some beautiful hidden gems of gardens that have been lovingly cared for by the owners that I’m excited for people to get the chance to view.

“I’m also thrilled that local attractions Sunnycroft and the Orbit are joining in and helping to showcase what Wellington has to offer.”

Entry wristbands and trail maps can be purchased in advance via the Eventbrite page here: https://wellingtonopengardens.eventbrite.co.uk

The event is being sponsored by lawn treatment service Greenthumb.

