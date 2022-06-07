Telford craft fairs will showcase work of local artists

Telford’s Meeting Point House is launching a new series of monthly fairs to showcase handmade goods from local talented crafters.

Meeting Point House

The craft fairs take place on the second Saturday of each month from 9am to 3.30pm in the centre’s Hummingbird Café, starting on June 11.

Manager Angela Creighton said stalls would be located both inside and outside the building, with the café’s facilities open for the duration of each event.

“We’re delighted to bringing these fairs back, as they are always incredibly popular.

“They are a great opportunity for visitors to purchase unique, quality handmade goods from local crafters – and we’ve been hugely impressed with the range of items on offer.

“From memory books, cards and gift boxes, to glassware, wooden products, jewellery, candles, bags, patchwork items and knitted products, there is a fantastic choice available.”

Entry to the fairs is free and visitors will also be able to complete the centre’s popular Hummingbird Hunt for a free gift too.

This year’s fairs are scheduled for: June 11, July 9, August 13, September 10, October 8, November 12, and December 10.