Inspiring eco-art wanted for local calendar competition

The Wrekin Housing Group are calling for entries to their popular calendar competition, which is now in its fourth year.

Linda Horler, whose image appeared on the front cover for the 2022 calendar

The theme for this year’s entries is a celebration of the work local people are doing in making changes to live a more eco-conscious life.

Think hedgehog hotels for the autumn months, lawns with luscious wildflowers and busy bumblebees for spring and summer, and reclaimed ‘rubbish’ sculptures to add a splash of colour to the winter months.

“It’s the fourth year of running our popular calendar competition”, says Sam Hine, Social Value and Inclusion Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group.

“This year we wanted to highlight the climate crisis and encourage our tenants to live a more eco-conscious life. This could be as simple as reducing waste, reusing and recycling around the home, growing some wildflowers or a veg patch.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the artists are making small sustainable changes to inspire others.”

Entries can be in any and every medium, and you have until 31 August 2022 to submit a photo of your work. For more guidelines on how to enter, visit Wrekin.com/calendar

Show how you’re making an impact – get snapping, painting or creating!