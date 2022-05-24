The Queen’s Green Canopy launched at Bradford Estates as part of 100-year plan

Bradford Estates has undertaken three ornamental tree planting projects as part of its 100-year plan for the estates and to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Lord Newport (Managing Director Bradford Estates), Steve Farrow (Property Director Bradford Estates), Rob South (Bronwin & Abbey), Barry Thomas (Bronwin & Abbey), Vince Derry (Head Groundsman)

These restoration and creation projects are ambitious in design and demonstrate Viscount Alexander Newport’s vision and passion for improving the estates for future generations.

The work will also mark the Platinum Jubilee, being part of The Queen’s Green Canopy – a unique tree planting initiative of Her Majesty which invites people from across the United Kingdom to Plant a Tree for the Jubilee.

Lord Newport, Managing Director of Bradford Estates, said: “The Platinum Jubilee is an unprecedented occasion in our history and the Queen’s Green Canopy is playing a major role in raising awareness about the importance of planting trees – something we take extremely seriously at Bradford Estates.

“These projects are just part of an extensive planting programme over the next few years to help us meet our long-term goals for the estates and provide us with the opportunity to mark a unique royal event.

“We are firstly restoring two separate parkland areas on the estates. The first, Weston-under-Lizard Rectory’s parkland, extends from Beighterton Lane to School Lane and surrounds the village cricket pitch, actively used by Shifnal Cricket Club, which is rare to contain an oak within the playing area.

“The parkland had been most recently divided into horse paddocks with internal fencing and gates, but still contains some original parkland trees such as Cedar of Lebanon, Oak, Wellingtonia and Western Red Cedar. These historic specimens have now been complemented by 47 new trees set in the parkland and as an avenue along the west side of Beighterton Lane.

“By removing fencing and gates, the land has once again been opened up and restores historic vistas for local residents. Further restoration opportunities in the future are also to excavate two silted up water features in the parkland and potentially conceal the overhead power lines underground.”

Lord Newport said the second area of restoration, Wood Eaton Manor’s parkland, which was purchased by Bradford Estates as part of the Wood Eaton estate acquisition in the late 1940s. The parkland was subsequently incorporated into a local arable and livestock farm.

“Bradford Estates began a long-term plan by first restoring the land back to grass, then the next step was to build on the signs of the lost landscape, such as lime and Wellingtonia avenues as well as a rare Monkey Puzzle Tree, by planting 43 new parkland trees to accelerate renewal,” he added.

“We have also created a new parkland at Woodlands Farm, the centre of Bradford Farming’s operations. A meadow historically cut for hay on the east side of the farm drive has been planted up with 11 parkland trees in protective timber crates, in a design used at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, to protect against grazing sheep.

“A grove of eight walnut trees has also been planted to add variety to the landscape alongside a copse of mixed broadleaf and conifer species to create a screen.

“The Landscape Agency, landscape designers based in York, Bronwin & Abbey, and Bradford Estates’ forestry managers based in Llandrindod Wells, have been instrumental in bringing these plans to fruition.”

Lord Newport’s 100-year plan includes a 21st Century layer of landscape design to complement the last three centuries of the Bradford family’s commitment to woodland planting, which utilised notable figures of the past such as Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown, John Webb and Lord Newport’s grandfather, The 6th Earl of Bradford.