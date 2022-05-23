Climbing Out receive support from Team Forces

Local charity, Climbing Out, has been chosen by Team Forces to receive a grant to fund 12 military participants attending their courses.

Climbing Out offers outdoor activity programmes aimed at rebuilding confidence, self-esteem and motivation in people who have been through a life changing injury, illness, or trauma.

On the residential outdoor activity programmes, mental resilience coaching is also provided, in an environment where participants can build long term friendships for ongoing support.

Kelda Wood MBE, Founder of Climbing Out said, “Our programmes give participants the tools to manage themselves, helping them to deal with not just what’s happened in the past or what they are going through right now, but also any challenges they may face in the future.

“Thank you so much to Team Forces for choosing to support Climbing Out, it’s fantastic for us to be taking our first steps with Team Forces. Every single penny will go to changing people’s lives – providing them with the tools to manage their mental wellbeing, move their lives forward and be happy again. The grant from Team Forces will help us offer invaluable support to many members of the Armed Forces. We are really grateful for the support.”

Team Forces a registered charity which raises funds for sport, challenge and adventure in the armed forces community in order to improve health, wellbeing and recovery.

Maj Gen Lamont Kirkland, CEO Team Forces commented, “We are very pleased to announce our support for Climbing Out as they deliver programmes which help our veterans to deal with mental or physical wellbeing issues. The activities run by Climbing Out will assist in rebuilding lives by providing the inspirational goals that help veterans move beyond their disability, regain confidence and recapture their zest for life.”