Phil Tufnell is featured artist at exhibition in Ellesmere

Paintings by a former international cricketer will be in the spotlight as a popular art exhibition takes place in Shropshire for the tenth time next month.

Featured artist Phil Tufnell will showcase a selection of pieces

The National Art Exhibition and sale of works will be at Ellesmere College from June 1, with featured artist Phil Tufnell showcasing a selection of pieces.

There will be more than 70 nationally renowned artists and sculptors exhibiting over 300 pieces during the four day event.

TV presenter Phil said: “I love art, in fact, it’s a close call between art and cricket!

“It’s fantastic to get down to my studio, where I’ve got everything I need and I get tons of inspiration.

“I think people are sometimes surprised that art is my thing. I got an O level in art at school – my only one, I was too busy playing cricket! – and my Dad was a silversmith, so there’s a history of creativity in my family.

“I even worked with my Dad for a while when I was turning professional, and I loved it.

“I’m not a landscape water-colourist or anything – you won’t bump into me and my easel on a country walk. Instead, I love to work in abstract art and with different techniques.

“My studio is full of spray-paint cans, because I really like the effects I can create.”

Other exhibiting artists include John Alford, Maximiliion Bacanello, Graham Cox RCA and Barbara Goolden.

The exhibition will feature landscapes, portraits and abstract art alongside sculptures, ceramics and glass works.

Olivia Beckett from Ellesmere College said: “We are very excited about this exhibition and thrilled that the event has now been running for a decade.

“We have a fantastic collection of artists featured this year, as ever, and we are hoping it will be a huge success, with lots of sales.

“The talent on show is incredible and we look forward to opening our doors to others to see it.”

The exhibition will be opened at 7pm on June 1 by its Patrons, Diana Flint and past Comic Laureate Charlie Adlard.

It will then be open to the public between 11am and 8.30pm on June 2, 3 and 4.