11.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 20, 2022

Phil Tufnell is featured artist at exhibition in Ellesmere

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Paintings by a former international cricketer will be in the spotlight as a popular art exhibition takes place in Shropshire for the tenth time next month.

Featured artist Phil Tufnell will showcase a selection of pieces
Featured artist Phil Tufnell will showcase a selection of pieces

The National Art Exhibition and sale of works will be at Ellesmere College from June 1, with featured artist Phil Tufnell showcasing a selection of pieces.

There will be more than 70 nationally renowned artists and sculptors exhibiting over 300 pieces during the four day event.

- Advertisement -

TV presenter Phil said: “I love art, in fact, it’s a close call between art and cricket!

“It’s fantastic to get down to my studio, where I’ve got everything I need and I get tons of inspiration.

“I think people are sometimes surprised that art is my thing. I got an O level in art at school – my only one, I was too busy playing cricket! – and my Dad was a silversmith, so there’s a history of creativity in my family.

“I even worked with my Dad for a while when I was turning professional, and I loved it.

“I’m not a landscape water-colourist or anything – you won’t bump into me and my easel on a country walk. Instead, I love to work in abstract art and with different techniques.

“My studio is full of spray-paint cans, because I really like the effects I can create.”

Other exhibiting artists include John Alford, Maximiliion Bacanello, Graham Cox RCA and Barbara Goolden.

The exhibition will feature landscapes, portraits and abstract art alongside sculptures, ceramics and glass works.

Olivia Beckett from Ellesmere College said: “We are very excited about this exhibition and thrilled that the event has now been running for a decade.

“We have a fantastic collection of artists featured this year, as ever, and we are hoping it will be a huge success, with lots of sales.

“The talent on show is incredible and we look forward to opening our doors to others to see it.”

The exhibition will be opened at 7pm on June 1 by its Patrons, Diana Flint and past Comic Laureate Charlie Adlard.

It will then be open to the public between 11am and 8.30pm on June 2, 3 and 4.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP