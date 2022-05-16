17.4 C
Telford College to showcase new adult courses at May open event

Telford College will be showcasing its growing range of adult courses and apprenticeships at its open event this month.

An aerial view of the Telford College campus
The Wellington campus will be open from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday May 25 with information about everything from accounting and access to higher education, to health, hairdressing and a whole lot more.

There are more than 20 different adult courses on offer – in addition to well over 30 apprenticeship routes.

Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive, said: “Although we are particularly spotlighting adult courses and adult apprenticeships this time, staff will on hand to talk about any aspect of our wide-ranging curriculum.

“There will also be plenty of opportunity to take a look around our university-standard facilities.

“Whether you are looking to progress to higher education, seeking to enhance your career or considering a job change, we have the stepping stone to move onto your next adventure.”

Finance experts from the college’s student hub will also be on duty during the event to explain about course costs and student loan options.

Mr Guest added: “If you’re already employed and looking to complete a qualification to take your skills onto the next level, we can help.

“If you’re unemployed, why not consider applying for an apprenticeship to get back into work? There is no age limit.

We have a wide range of vacancies which you can apply for right now. Our apprenticeship team will be able to talk you through all of these opportunities.”

For more details about the May 25 open event, or to register, see https://www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/event/adult-open-event/

