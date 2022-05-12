13.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 12, 2022

Hope House Spring Ball makes a huge splash

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Hope House Children’s Hospices has held its first Spring Ball since 2019, with supporters turning out dressed in black tie and cocktail dresses to raise vital funds for the charity.

The event raised more than £50,000 for the charity
The event raised more than £50,000 for the charity

The ball’s theme was Under the Sea and supporters made a huge splash raising more than £50,000 to support seriously ill local children.

The magical evening took place on Saturday 7 May at The Lion Quays Hotel and began with a drinks reception followed by a delicious three-course dinner, an auction, raffle, live music and of course plenty of dancing.  

- Advertisement -

Fundraising Team Leader Lynsey Kilvert said: “It was so amazing to see our supporters again.   

“We were thrilled to be able to host such an event for the first time since the pandemic. Our fundraising balls are a huge success and raise incredible amounts of money so that we can continue providing care and support to seriously ill local children and families.    

“Our guests looked incredible and the night was a resounding success.  

“We would like to thank everyone who helped make this special night happen, from our event sponsors Select-a-Skip UK Ltd and GA & PS Reeves Ltd, Luke Millington who kindly shared his story, our wonderful guests and everyone who donated items for our auction and raffle.” 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP