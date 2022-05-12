Hope House Spring Ball makes a huge splash

Hope House Children’s Hospices has held its first Spring Ball since 2019, with supporters turning out dressed in black tie and cocktail dresses to raise vital funds for the charity.

The event raised more than £50,000 for the charity

The ball’s theme was Under the Sea and supporters made a huge splash raising more than £50,000 to support seriously ill local children.

The magical evening took place on Saturday 7 May at The Lion Quays Hotel and began with a drinks reception followed by a delicious three-course dinner, an auction, raffle, live music and of course plenty of dancing.

Fundraising Team Leader Lynsey Kilvert said: “It was so amazing to see our supporters again.

“We were thrilled to be able to host such an event for the first time since the pandemic. Our fundraising balls are a huge success and raise incredible amounts of money so that we can continue providing care and support to seriously ill local children and families.

“Our guests looked incredible and the night was a resounding success.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped make this special night happen, from our event sponsors Select-a-Skip UK Ltd and GA & PS Reeves Ltd, Luke Millington who kindly shared his story, our wonderful guests and everyone who donated items for our auction and raffle.”