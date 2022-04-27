Coracle World Championships to return this September

The Coracle World Championships staged on the River Severn in Shrewsbury is set to return this September after two years of absence, thanks to support from local company, Invertek Drives.

Glyn Jones, Technical Director at Invertek Drives (back, left) with Ron Gale and Trish Randles, members of the organising committee, and Adrian Ellam, Finance and Operations Director at Invertek (back, right), along with Kate Thomas, Fundraising Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support (front, left) and Jayney Davies, Chair of the organising committee (front, right)

The championships, which raise thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support, has competitors racing across the river in small, round-shaped coracles, once traditionally used for fishing in Wales and other parts of the UK, as well as India, Vietnam and Tibet.

Entries have opened for the event and at least 40 teams are expected to take part on Friday, 16 September 2022, at the Pengwern Boat Club alongside the River Severn.

- Advertisement -

Established by the late Richard Bayliss in 2007, the event has raised over a staggering £320,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support to date.

Invertek Drives, a global innovator and manufacturer of variable frequency drives used to control electric motors used in a range motion control and HVACR applications, has become the main sponsor of the championships. They are a major employer based at nearby Welshpool, Powys, employing 260 people in a range of manufacturing, innovation and technical roles.

“Events such as the Coracle World Championships are vitally important in raising the profile of and money for charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support, an organisation closely associated with Invertek Drives. And so we’re very pleased to be supporting the event and its team of volunteer organisers,” said Glyn Jones, Technical Director at Invertek Drives.

“We hope as many other businesses, organisations and individuals enter to make this another great event, as well as helping raise vital funds for Macmillan.”

Racing starts at 2.30pm on the day and runs throughout the afternoon before a presentation evening is held at the nearby Boathouse public house.

Event chairperson, Jayney Davies, welcomed Invertek’s support. “Over the years we have had a huge amount of support from local businesses, and we are very excited that Invertek Drives are joining us as main sponsor this year,” she said.

Kate Thomas, Relationship Fundraising Manager for the West Midlands, said the competition was a major fundraising event for the charity in Shropshire.

“Events such as this help raise awareness of Macmillan and raise vital money in a fun way so that we can continue to do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer. The Coracle World Championships has become a key event in our calendar and we’re very grateful for all the support it receives.

“We’ve opened entries for the event and we’re hoping for a bumper number of teams, particularly following the absence of the event and others over the past two years. It’s a great day for all involved.”

Teams of four compete against others in races between the banks of the River Severn between the Pengwern Boat House and The Quarry park during the afternoon. Many competitors wear fancy dress, with a prize going to the best one.

Teams from local businesses, organisations and groups of friends take part. Entries can be found at http://www.coracleworldchampionship.co.uk/register.html