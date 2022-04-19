8.7 C
Style and Superstitions for Spectacular Summer Ball

Broken mirrors, black cats, ladders, and a mid-life crisis are being lined up for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund’s grand summer ball.

Lizzy Coleman from Lingen Davies with Simon Howells, MD of Craven Dunnill
Rather than shun the unfavourable date – Friday, 13th May – the area’s main cancer charity has chosen to embrace it and will be throwing open the doors of the beautiful Netley Hall in Dorrington for its annual summer bash.

The Superstition Ball will feature live music from local band Mid-Life Crisis, as well as tarot readers, a DJ, dancing, a three-course meal, drinks reception, prize auction and a whole host of fundraising fun. The event is being sponsored by Craven Dunnill, historic ceramic tile manufacturers working out of Jackfield Tile Factory, Ironbridge.

Lizzy Coleman, Events and Fundraising Officer for Lingen Davies, said the charity is delighted to be working with Craven Dunnill to stage the upcoming ball.

“We’ve had such an incredible response from our supporters who are all keen to meet up with friends and family again and enjoy a fun night out – while raising funds to benefit cancer patients and the wider community.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to Craven Dunnill, they have supported us before and this partnership goes a long way to raising funds for our work.” she added.

Simon Howells, MD of Craven Dunnill, said: “We’ve been a proud Shropshire business for one-and-a-half centuries, always looking to make a positive and proactive contribution to our local community. Lingen Davies do phenomenal work providing care and support to those impacted by cancer in Shropshire and the surrounding areas, so it’s wonderful to be able to support such an important charity.”

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund delivers projects and services to support cancer patients throughout Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid-Wales.

Tickets are £50 each and available by calling the fundraising office on 01743 492396 or emailing hello@lingendavies.co.uk

