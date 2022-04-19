New railway book available at Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust’s open days

Signed copies of a new book ‘Memories of a Lost Line’ the Shropshire & Montgomeryshire Railway, will be available at the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust’s open days taking place this month.

Co-author Paul Lawton with the new book ‘Memories of a Lost Line’ the Shropshire & Montgomeryshire Railway

The open days on 23rd and 24th April are being held with free admission between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

One of the two local authors, Paul Lawton will be on hand to take any questions on the book which is based on one family’s connection with the SMR that stretched back over four decades. From the Colonel Stephens era of the 1920s to the line as it was in 1960 when it closed. The book will also be on sale at Abbey Station weekend openings.

A large number of books will be on sale with prices starting at just £1 per book, and are available to purchase on a variety of topics ranging from Cookery, Planes and Buses to Stately Homes, Pets and Wine.

There are also books on trains and railways. Fiction and non-fiction and paperbacks too, with all funds and donations towards the development of Abbey Station’s role in the community.

The Trust will also be selling their new 2023 Calendar priced £5 which is full of full-colour images by local photographers of steam locomotives in Shropshire, and a page featuring the Shropshire & Montgomeryshire Railway.

The occasion will also be an open day where members of the public can find out all about Abbey Station and its future plans, plus the Potts Line, Shropshire & Montgomeryshire Railway, and indeed local railway heritage.

Visitors may purchase membership of the Trust for themselves or for a friend with free newsletters throughout the year – all as part of the membership.

