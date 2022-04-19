Charity boss to take on Shropshire Way in epic walking challenge

A Shropshire charity boss will be taking on a six-day walking challenge along the Shropshire Way next month to raise funds to support local causes.

Community Resource CEO Julia Baron

Community Resource CEO Julia Baron will be kicking off her epic trail on Wednesday 4 May from Kingsland Bridge in Shrewsbury and will finish at Tilstock Bradbury Village Hall, Whitchurch the following week.

Julia will spend six days walking around 10-to-15 miles a day, stopping off at organisations and services that have been supported by the charity.

- Advertisement -

She will also be fundraising for Community Resource to help it continue to support communities facing challenges across the county.

Julia said: “I’m a keen walker but Shropshire is a big county so I know this will be quite the feat! What will keep me going in those difficult moments is meeting all the people we’ve helped over the years and raising money for people that the charity will then be able to help in the future.”



In February Julia announced her plans to retire at the end of August after over 22 years at the helm of Community Resource. Her walk will also celebrate her legacy and raise awareness of the charity’s continuing work.

She added: “Community Resource has a long history of helping communities in Shropshire, and I feel privileged to be part of that history. This challenge also gives me the chance to share what we do with as many people as possible so that the charity’s future is as rich as its past.”

Julia will be stopping off at places including Bayston Hill Memorial Hall, the Lyneal Trust near Ellesmere and Bishop’s Castle Foodbank, and will be joined on the route by local people who have been helped by or worked with the charity.

To find out more about the challenge and to support Julia, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/Juliasontheway