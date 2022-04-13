14.8 C
Shoppers keen to take a look at new Shrewsbury wilko store

By Shropshire Live

Shoppers queued this morning to take a look at the new wilko store which opened its doors at The Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury.

wilko staff with Managing Director, Alison Hands and Store Manager, Pea Neville cut the ribbon.

Queues outside the store started forming at 8am, as the store opened its doors to its newly relocated store which was previously in the Pride Hill Shopping Centre.

The relocation and reopening of the Shrewsbury location will ensure wilko returns on a larger scale to serve its Shrewsbury shoppers. All team members from the existing store have moved across to the new site.

The first 100 customers received a goody bag containing essential spring products for the garden, as well as a £10 shopping voucher to spend in-store. A ceremonial ribbon cutting was also led by wilko Managing Director, Alison Hands and wilko Shrewsbury Store Manager, Pea Neville, to officially mark the opening of the store.

Positive start

wilko Shrewsbury Store Manager, Pea Neville said: “We had a fantastic turnout for the launch event, which it’s a very positive start to our residence here at The Darwin Shopping Centre. We can’t wait to welcome more customers to the new store.”

Chief Executive Officer at wilko, Jerome Saint- Marc, added: “We’re delighted to announce the opening of our Shrewsbury store in its new location. At wilko, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this move had made shopping with us more convenient. We’re excited to welcome customers and hope local shoppers love their new Shrewsbury store as much as we do.”

Founded in 1930 by JK Wilkinson, the company was created to deliver his vision of providing customers with a huge choice of products at the best possible price combined with top customer service.

