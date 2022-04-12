Supporters urged to step up for local charity

A Shropshire charity is asking supporters to step forward and take part in its first major fundraising event of the year – a month-long sponsored walk in aid of local families.

Nurses, Claire Arden, Amanda Brown and Jean Hendy walk at least 10,000 steps a day delivering vital care to patients

Nurses at Severn Hospice walk an average of 10,000 steps a day as they provide care to patients.

Now fundraisers are being asked to walk in their shoes for the month of May – clocking up 310,00 sponsored steps.

Last year’s first Walk in our Shoes event was hailed a huge fundraising success by the charity, which has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends on care.

And it is hoped this year’s event, which coincides with National Walking Month in May, will inspire supporters to step up for Severn Hospice.

Jess Druce, Severn Hospice’s area fundraiser said: “Last year, we were just coming out of lockdown and had not been able to hold any of our fundraising community events.

“Our supporters were telling us they really wanted us to stage some sort of a walking event like our Pontesbury Potter which we held prior to the pandemic, and which had been an enormous success.

“But we felt the time just wasn’t right for that type of mass participation event – so Walk in our shoes was the born.

“The support we had was brilliant and people were just so incredibly generous with their time taking part and sponsoring others; we were so grateful to everyone who took part. Their kindness means that we can be there for thousands of people living with incurable illness when they need us most.

“From the feedback we received, everyone really enjoyed taking on the challenge: 310,000 steps works out at just over 100 miles in the month. That’s the lengths our ward nurses go to when they’re delivering care.

“Last time we had individuals, couples, families, and dog walkers doing it. It was harder in September because the nights were drawing in but that didn’t stop them, and we hope that this time, the lighter nights and better weather will help put a spring in everyone’s step!”

Supporters will each receive a branded T-shirt when they register and a step tracker wallchart for clocking their progress. Dog owners can even get a special Severn Hospice bandana for their pets to wear for walkies if they make a suggested £4 donation.

For everyone completing the challenge who raises a minimum of £50 they will also get a finisher’s medal and certificate in the post.

“We know how much everyone likes a T-shirt and a medal, and we haven’t forgotten our four-legged friends,” said Jess.

“All we ask is for people to commit and then the rest is up to them, they can complete the steps at work, walking the dog or while they are out enjoying the fresh air – it really is that easy to do.

“We just ask ‘Walk in our shoes’ for a month and see the lengths we go to when we care for local families.”

Anyone wanting to take on the challenge can contact Jess by emailing fundraising@severnhospice.org.uk or go to www.severnhospice.org.uk/inourshoes to sign up.

Severn Hospice provides care and support to thousands of people living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

This is provided free of charge, but this is not without cost – the charity relies on fundraising, donations and legacies to fund its services. For every £1 donated to them last year, 83p was spent on care and the remaining 17p was used to raise another £1.