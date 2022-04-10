Student-run cake trail raises more than £1,600 for charity

A fun-filled cake trail organised by University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) students proved to have all the ingredients for success, raising more than £1,600 for charity.

Students Lucy Bance, Billie Taylor and Beth Jones

Students Beth Jones, Billie Taylor and Lucy Bance created a buzz in the town with the event which took people on a whistle-stop tour of its best bakeries and cafes.

Everyone taking part was given a map and could sample a cake at each of the seven stops on the trail, held in aid of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund on Saturday, March 12. Participants were also handed a card to vote for the People’s Choice Baker of Shrewsbury 2022, recently revealed as Café on the Cop, and the opportunity to win generously-donated raffle prizes.

The three second year Events and Festivals Management students aimed to raise as much as possible for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, create a fun event for people of all ages, as well as drum up support for some of Shrewsbury’s businesses.

Beth, from the trio, said: “We are so incredibly pleased to announce that we raised a grand total of £1653.87 for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

“All of us from The Shrewsbury Cake Trail would like to say a massive thankyou to all of the attendees, bakeries, volunteers and sponsors who helped make the event an amazing day out, and who helped to raise this amazing figure.”

Helen Knight, Development Manager for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund said: “We are overwhelmed. A huge congratulations to three very inspiring young people who worked on this amazing event. I have loved working with you all.”

Comments from participants included: “Well done to everyone involved, it was a brilliant, fun event, we had a lovely time and discovered some great new cake makers. The organisation was brilliant and everyone was so happy and helpful, thank you. Hope you do it annually now.”

Fiona Warburton, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader for Events and Festivals Management at UCS added: “Congratulations to Lucy, Beth and Billie – we are very proud of you. Well done also to our Visiting Lecturer, Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals, for all her help in encouraging and guiding our Events and Festivals Management students to organise such successful events, with and for the fantastic Shrewsbury community.”