Sizzling Pubs in Shropshire team up with Make-A-Wish UK to help make dreams come true

Sizzling pubs in Shropshire are teaming up with Make-A-Wish UK to help make dreams come true for seriously ill children across the UK.

Sizzling Pubs in Shropshire are teaming up with Make-A-Wish UK to help make dreams come true for seriously ill children across the UK

As part of the ‘Sizzling Community Change’ campaign, the pub chain has set themselves the goal of collectively raising one million pennies for their charity partner Make-A-Wish UK, and other local community good causes, through a series of fundraising activities.

With over 243 pubs across the UK, Sizzling prides themselves on their sense of community spirit – and this partnership with Make-A-Wish UK will help make a real difference to the lives of children in the local communities that their pubs are at the heart of.

- Advertisement -

Currently, around 63,000 children across the UK are eligible for a wish because they have a life-limiting or life-threatening condition. And Make-A-Wish UK aims to create hope, happiness and memories for the whole family to cherish by empowering children with the chance to choose a wish that’s unique to them.

The pub chain’s fundraising activity is set to kick off with the introduction of Sizzling’s ‘Light Nights’ menu, which will feature a charity dessert. The special Eton Mess Sundae will help raise money for Make-A-Wish UK, with 25p from each pudding being donated to the charity.

Tom Redwood, Operations Director at Sizzling Pubs, said: “Supporting local charities is part of what gives us our Sizzling spirit, and we hope this new partnership will help make a big difference to the lives of children and their families across the UK.

“We’re so proud to be supporting Make-A-Wish UK as part of our Sizzling Community Change campaign, and our charity dessert is just the beginning when it comes to the exciting fundraising activities we have planned for this year.”

Jason Suckley, Chief Executive at Make-A-Wish UK, said: “The power of a wish can revive a childhood stolen by critical illness. We are very grateful for the generous support of Sizzling Pubs, which will help Make-A-Wish UK be a light in the darkness for more children and their loves ones, granting wishes that leave a profound and lasting impact on all their lives.”

Discover which seriously ill children need help in your area and help make a wish come true using the Make-A-Wish UK ‘Wish Map’: https://www.make-a-wish.org.uk/wishes/wish-map/