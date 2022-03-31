Property developers lend support to ladies charity event

An exclusive ladies lunch to raise funds for local cancer patients has been given a boost by Shropshire property developers.

The Shingler Group, based in Myddle, has lent its support to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund’s upcoming ladies event being held on Sunday, 10th April in the iconic Adcote School hall and grounds.

The fundraiser will feature a talk by guest speakers Hannah Walters and Kate Home-Roberts from the online interior homeware company Charlested Interiors. The duo will be sharing their story about how they have built up a thriving business from humble beginnings.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a refreshing gin and tonic from Ironbridge distillers Moonshine & Fuggles, as well as shop at a variety of stalls featuring locally made artisan products including Teresa’s Boutique, Glorious Grouse, The Little Glass House, O’Neill Animal Art and Muse Jewellery. Homemade cakes and a range of Lingen Davies merchandise will also be on sale.

Jeremy Shingler, Managing Director of Shingler Group, said they were proud to be supporting the area’s main cancer charity and are looking forward to the event itself.

Lizzy Coleman, Events and Fundraising Officer for Lingen Davies, said corporate support like that given by the Shingler Group is very much appreciated.

“Any additional sponsorship we receive means proceeds from the event itself will go straight back to funding our work, raising awareness about cancer in the community, and enhancing services for patients at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s Lingen Davies Cancer Centre,” she said.

“We hope to see as many ladies as possible at our event next month – it promises to be a great day for everyone, and we are really looking forward to it.”

To reserve your place – tables are for ten people – call the fundraising office on 01743 492396 or email hello@lingendavies.co.uk