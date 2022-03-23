Telford residents urged to recall their Royal memories

Telford residents are being urged to recall their Royal memories as part of a special celebration this spring.

The Queen pictured during one of her visits to Telford

Madeley Town Council is producing a commemorative edition of its community magazine next month to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“We would like as many people as possible to send us their royal memories and particularly photographs for inclusion in the publication which looks back at the 70years since of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign,” said Councillor Sarah Chadwick, Madeley’s Mayor.

“If anyone has particular anecdotes about the Coronation or any of the Queen’s visits to Madeley, Sutton Hill or Woodside during her reign we would love to include them in our Madeley Matters publication.”

Residents should send their contributions by April 4 to Julie@madeleytowncouncil.gov.uk or drop them in at the council’s offices at Jubilee House, Madeley High Street where they can be copied and returned.

The council is also organising a family fun day on May 28 in the centre of Madeley and will announce more details shortly.