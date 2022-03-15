6.9 C
Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings to feature on TV show

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings will next week feature in an episode of the Yesterday Channel’s new series Smoke & Steel: Secrets of the Modern World.

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. Photo: Historic England
The series showcases extraordinary industrial heritage stories and reveals how the pioneering solutions, inventions and techniques of the great engineers from the Industrial Revolution changed the way we live, think and build today.

Last May, site owners Historic England welcomed the show’s film crew and presenter, Dr Shini Somara. They spent the day with Nick Hill, Historic England’s National Conservation Projects Manager, who is overseeing the construction project and was interviewed for the programme.

Viewers will get to hear all about the fascinating story of the world’s first iron-framed building and how the innovative design of the Grade I listed Main Mill impacted the skylines of today.

Nick Hill said: “It’s incredible to think that the pioneering cast-iron frame of the Main Mill at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings paved the way for structures to be built taller. It took Charles Bage’s innovative thinking and the technical skills of local ironmaster William Hazledine to develop the design and this led to a world-first right here, in the heart of Shropshire. It’s fantastic to be part of this fascinating series and to share in detail the story of the grandparent of the skyscraper.”

The episode will air on the Yesterday Channel on Monday 21 March 2022 at 9pm.

For more information about the restoration visit shrewsburyflaxmillmaltings.org.uk.

