Two Shropshire men set to compete in TBR700 Two Ball Rally for charity

Two Shropshire men are set to compete in the TBR700 Two Ball Rally to raise money and support seriously ill children who use Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices.

Mike Griffiths from Shrewsbury and Owen Dell from Oswestry will take part in the challenge

Mike Griffiths from Shrewsbury and Owen Dell from Oswestry will be taking part in the challenge on 29 September with the aim of raising £2,000 which will directly ensure the charity can be there to support those that need its care the most.

Mike Griffiths 32, says: “We just wanted to do something fun and raise money for a great cause while we were at it. My best mate Owen chose the charity as it means a lot to him.”

Bekki Fardoe, area fundraiser, said: “We are hugely grateful to both Mike & Owen for giving up their time to take part in this thrilling driving adventure to support Hope House Children’s Hospices! The dedication needed in the upcoming months to make sure their car is ready for the 700 miles is applaudable!

“Without people taking on amazing challenges like this and raising much needed funds, we simply wouldn’t be able to ensure our mission that no one should face the death of a child alone.”

If you would like to support Mike and Owen, then please donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/twoballbangerrally2022.

Hope House Children’s Hospices provide specialist nursing care and support to more than 750 children from birth up to 25 years, and their families, who live in Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales.

The charity has two hospices – Hope House in Oswestry, Shropshire, and Tŷ Gobaith in Conwy, North Wales.