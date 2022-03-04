Limited places left for ladies charity lunch

An exclusive event for ladies who like to lunch is being held next month – with a duo of local interior design entrepreneurs lined up as guest speakers.

Lizzy Coleman with Hannah Walters and Kate Home-Roberts from CharlesTed

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund’s Ladies Lunch is being held on Sunday, 10th April in the historic grounds and hall of Adcote School, Shrewsbury. Guests will be able to enjoy a talk from Hannah Walters and Kate Home-Roberts, the directors of CharlesTed – an online homeware company, as well as browse a selection of homeware and gift stalls produced by local artisans. A dedicated gin bar will also be onsite run by the team from Ironbridge based Moonshine and Fuggles.

Lizzy Coleman, Events and Fundraising Officer for the charity, said the event has been met with a very enthusiastic reaction and there are limited numbers of places left.

- Advertisement -

“We are so pleased to be able to offer something a bit different to the ladies of Shropshire and beyond. Being able to meet up with others, catch up over a two-course lunch, shop at a range of local independent stalls, and also enjoy a gin or two, has really caught the imagination of a lot of our supporters.

“We’re very grateful to Hannah and Kate from CharlesTed for agreeing to be our guest speakers. They will be talking about how they met having children, and how their shared love of interior design spurred them on to start their successful business.

“I can’t wait to hear from them, and meet all of our guests on the day,” she added.

Tickets are available from the fundraising office on 01743 492396, and are priced at £35 each. Lingen Davies Cancer Fund supports people impacted by cancer in the community throughout Shropshire and Mid-Wales. As well as enhancing services and treatment for patients at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.