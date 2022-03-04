6.5 C
Christmas comes early for Telford charity

By Shropshire Live

Money raised at The Tree of Light by Wrekin Rotary during Christmas 2021 has been presented to Telford Mind to help with mental health support in Telford.

President of Wrekin Rotary, Jane Chaplin, is pictured presenting a cheque for £2565 to Chief Executive of Telford Mind, Louise Heap
The cheque was presented by President of Wrekin Rotary, Jane Chaplin, to Chief Executive of Telford Mind, Louise Heap.

Jane Chaplin said: “Telford Mind do a fantastic job supporting those with mental health needs and I am delighted we are able to support such a worthwhile local cause.”

Louise Heap said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who  contributed to The Tree of Light last Christmas. Every penny of this will go to give support to local people with mental health issues.

“As a local charity, we depend on local donations to continue our work so to receive over two and half thousand pounds from the Treet of Light is absolutely amazing.”

Business

