Shropshire Petal Fields to welcome visitors this summer

This summer, Shropshire Petals and Shropshire Festivals are teaming up to offer a brand-new experience that will allow visitors to wander through a giant field of colourful British flowers.

Shropshire Petal Fields will be open to the public for a limited time

From the end of July, Shropshire Petal Fields will be open to the public for a limited time, giving exclusive access to stroll amongst an array of flowers, including delphiniums, sunflowers, cornflowers and wildflowers.

Ashley Evers-Swindell, marketing manager at Shropshire Petals said this is the first time access has been given to the public to visit their flower fields. She said, “This will be a unique experience for flower lovers and families, to get completely immersed in our stunning fields.

“There will be a myriad of bright pink, blue, purple, yellow and white flowers, that will delight adults and children alike. That’s not all! There will be a charming children’s Forest of Fun for the little ones to discover nature, a mixture of tasty food to whet your appetite and the opportunity to buy your own freshly cut flower bouquet too. Bring the family for a picnic and make memories that will last a lifetime.”

The team will be carving out paths in the field to reveal a giant flower shape from the sky. The centre of the field will feature a viewing platform for visitors to take in the stunning Shropshire views.

Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals said, “Forget sunflower fields in Italy and lavender fields in France – the Shropshire Petal Fields experience is not to be missed! We were lucky enough to take a stroll through them last year, and the vibrant colours and the floral scent are exceptional. The flowers make the most stunning backdrop for any photo.

“Shropshire Festivals are very excited to be partnering up with Shropshire Petals for this event, which we anticipate will last just a couple of weeks whilst the flowers are at their best. Shropshire Petals are nationally renowned for their biodegradable petal confetti, so it will be fantastic for the local community to enjoy the beauty of what they grow for the first time, and we’ll be adding our usual dose of family fun!”

The exact opening dates will be revealed in July 2022 to make sure the conditions are perfect for the experience.