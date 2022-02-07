TV showcase for Cambrian Railways

Cambrian Heritage Railways is one of the locations chosen by ITV filmmakers to feature in a new series called, ‘The Wonders of the Border.’

Broadcaster Sean Fletcher at the Cambrian Heritage Railway

The series, produced by ITV/Cymru Wales for ITV, will focus its attention on the heritage railway in episode five to be screened on national television at 7.30pm on Tuesday 8 February.

Good Morning Britain and Countryfile presenter Sean Fletcher embarks upon a nostalgic train ride along the Cambrian line as he follows the Offa’s Dyke Path along the Wales-England border.

- Advertisement -

Cambrian Heritage Railways Chairman, Rob Williams said: “We were delighted to welcome Sean and the film crew to the railway.

“Featuring Cambrian Heritage Railways on national TV is timely as we prepare for our grand opening in April. Our volunteers have been hard at work for several years to extend the railway a further two miles from Oswestry to Weston Wharf. It’s a fantastic achievement to restore a passenger railway line that hasn’t existed for over 50 years.”

The original railway fell victim to the ‘Beeching cuts’ which saw the end of many uneconomic rural railways in the 1960s. Other parts of the Cambrian continued in use for freight only purposes until the 1980s. In 1972 the local heritage society was formed to keep alive memories of Oswestry as a major railway hub and members will mark its 50th anniversary later in the year.

Cambrian Heritage Railways was recently delighted to announce their successful application to the Department for Transport for feasibility funding of up to £50,000 from the ‘Restoring Your Railway Ideas Fund’. Feasibility studies will assist in delivering a business case for reconnecting the line from Gobowen to Park Hall Halt and onwards to Oswestry.

Cambrian Heritage Railways has announced trains will run on specific dates from April until September 2022. Pre-booking for train services will be available on its website soon.

It is also planned for ‘special excursion’ trains linking Oswestry with the Stonehouse Brewery and other attractions, situated near to the newly built railway station at Weston Wharf.