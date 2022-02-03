7.6 C
New memory plaques launched in Telford Town Park

By Shropshire Live

A new space to hang a permanent memory of a loved one has been launched in Telford Town Park to meet demand.

Chris Pettman and Colin Thompson from FOTTP
The new memory wall has been launched in the Chelsea Gardens giving town residents the chance to have an engraved heart-shaped plaque hung in a peaceful place for reflection.

It comes after a similar memory tree in the stunning sensory garden ran out of space for fresh dedications last year.

The scheme has been launched by The Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) and will also help raise funds for the voluntary group’s work contributing to the upkeep of the award winning park.

Vice-chairman of FOTTP Colin Thompson said: “The memory tree was very popular and since it became full last year I have had a number of enquiries from people wanting to have a dedication to a loved one there.

“I have sadly had to tell them there were no leaves available, but we are now delighted to be able to offer a new space.

“We think heart shaped plaques on the wall will work well as they can be easily seen are are very similar the memory leaves which are a familiar feature.

“It is an opportunity to put down a permanent memory of a treasured friend, a family member or even a much loved pet.”

There are 50 acrylic heart-shaped plaques available and if family and friends would like they can be present to see the plaques being hung. 

Each heart costs £20 and can be purchased from Colin by emailing cthompson@bcs.org.uk. 

Once purchased they can be collected from the Visitor Centre at Telford Town Park and engraved at a local Timpson store for a reduced price of £20.

