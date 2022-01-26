7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Stanmore Country Park volunteers receive boost from local companies

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Friends of Stanmore Country Park have received welcome sponsorship from two local companies to raise awareness of their important conservation work at the site.

Friends of Stanmore Country Park

Between them, Kyoti Graphics and Corporate Togs have provided the group with high visibility vests and a large banner, all branded with the country park logo and the important message, ‘your park needs you’.

Dr Andy Howard, Chair of the Friends said: “People both local and from the wider region really value Stanmore as a place to walk, meet up and relax, but the quality of their experience very much relies on the dedicated, hard work of a small group of volunteers.

“We hope that having the vests and banner will make visitors much more aware of the work we do as volunteers and that it will encourage more people to get involved’.

Stanmore Country Park, located to the east of Bridgnorth, is a large, informal green space managed by Friends of Stanmore volunteers in partnership with Shropshire Council.

The group meets on the second Friday of each month and one alternate weekend day per month. Regular tasks include woodland and grassland management in efforts to enhance biodiversity.

For further information, contact Shropshire Council ranger team on 01746 81192 or email StanmoreCounryPark@gmail.com

