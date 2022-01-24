Could you raise and care for a guide dog puppy?

Guide Dogs is looking for people across Shropshire to become Puppy Raisers to care for its puppies.

Guide Dogs Black Labrador Puppy

With more than 60 guide dog puppies coming to the county this year, Guide Dogs is looking for locals to sign up as Puppy Raisers and join its team of volunteers.

Puppy Raisers are volunteers who care for Guide Dogs’ puppies. Their main responsibility is to raise and care for the puppy until it’s around 12 to 16 months old, train it and get it used to lots of different sounds and smells, and expose it to different environments such as cafes, shops and public transport.

- Advertisement -

Requirements for this role include having the time, good communication skills, a suitable home to bring up a puppy and being physically capable of handling a puppy which will grow quite quickly.

Guide Dogs is looking for people across the whole county with a focus on the Whitchurch and Oswestry. The roles can be found on the Guide Dogs website by typing in your postcode.

Challenging but fun

Terry Finn, who has been a Guide Dogs Puppy Raiser since 2018, is now on his third puppy called Aero. Terry said: ‘It’s the best thing I’ve done for years!

“The volunteering role suits us, we wanted our own pet dog, but it can be quite tying and we didn’t want a dog full time. You get genuine affection and love from them. It’s very rewarding”.

Sarah King, the Volunteering Coordinator the region at Guide Dogs, said: “Being a Puppy Raiser is such a rewarding role and you really will be making a huge impact in getting our dogs well on their way to becoming life-changers.

“It’s a challenging role, but it’s so much fun too. We get asked a lot if it’s sad giving the dog back – yes it is because you have a special bond together. But that puppy will go on to change someone’s life; your puppy will give someone with sight loss freedom and independence. It’s a great feeling knowing you have contributed to that”.

Puppy Raisers are provided with training and a dedicated member of staff who is available to answer all questions. Their expert staff support the volunteers throughout the whole process and offer puppy classes to attend – a great way to meet other Puppy Raisers and share advice.

For more information visit www.guidedogs.org.uk