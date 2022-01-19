5.6 C
Corrie star Sam Retford visits Derwen College

Soap star Sam Retford left behind the cobbles of Coronation Street to visit a Shropshire specialist college this week.

Sam Retford pictured with George during his visit to Derwen College
Performing Arts students at Derwen College, near Oswestry, were visited by actor Sam, who recently left the Weatherfield-based ITV soap in December following a dramatic storyline.

The actor came to talk to students at the specialist further education college in Gobowen, to share his stories and acting tips with the budding performers, who have a wide range of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Sam is best known for playing troubled Curtis, who left Coronation Street in a dramatic exit over Christmas. He has also worked on popular television shows including Hollyoaks, Casualty, Ackley Bridge and Death in Paradise.

The talented 22-year-old has also worked in theatre, film and more recently turned his hand to directing and production as co-founder of Collective Media Company.

Sam was a charming speaker, who engaged students with an animated question and answer session where he shared anecdotes and tips. There was much laughter in response to some hilarious stories, and lots of inspirational advice.

Sam is a strong advocate for more inclusivity and diversity in the acting industry, and encouraged students to work hard to find their place in the competitive performance world. His brother Max has cerebral palsy and autism, and is his biggest fan. Sam uses Makaton sign language to help communicate with Max.

Sam has also earned plaudits playing opposite actor and presenter George Webster in short film entitled ‘SAM’. The film stars Sam and George – who has been in the news as the first children’s presenter with Down’s Syndrome on CBeebies. The film sees two teenage boys with very different lives, become friends and fall in love.

