Shropshire charities invited to question-busting events

Shropshire charities are being invited to a series of events designed to answer some of the most pressing questions facing not-for-profit and voluntary organisations.

Jenny Osborne of Henshalls Insurance who will present one of the talks to Shropshire charities

Subjects in the spotlight will include recruiting young people to bring new ideas and fresh energy to your charity, top tips on insurance, and keeping your finances in order.

These free-of-charge online events have been arranged by Shropshire-based Community Resource (formerly known as Shropshire Rural Communities Charity) as part of its ongoing support to charity trustees.

In the first of the three sessions, Jenny Osborne of Shropshire-based Henshalls Insurance will highlight some of the pitfalls to be avoided from an insurance point of view. This takes place via Zoom on Thursday, January 27, from 10.30am.

In the second session, on Thursday, February 17, from 10.30am, Clair Moelwyn-Williams of TCA Accountants will look at keeping good financial records, controls against potential fraud, and will ask “do you need an independent examination?”

Clair says: “I am passionate about working closely with charities to help them achieve more, as well as simplifying things along the way wherever possible.”

And the third session is on Thursday, March 10, from 10.30am, and will focus on recruiting young people to your committee or board of trustees.

This one will feature Selina Graham who is the chair of trustees at the Cavalier Centre, a charity based in Much Wenlock that provides riding for the disabled and a wide range of programmes in which horses make the difference to people’s lives. Selina says: “I’m really hoping this session will be a two-way street as I’m keen to hear from trustees from different organisations. What’s their experience? How do they think young people can contribute? What do they think they bring to the table?”

Free tickets are available via https://shropctnyoungpeople.eventbrite.co.uk

All three events will take place via Zoom. You can find out more by emailing: Philip.Gillam@community-resource.org.uk