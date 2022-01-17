3.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 17, 2022

Return of Shrewsbury Colour Run to raise funds for local cancer charity

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Colour Run is returning this spring to give people the chance to run riot in a rainbow of colour – while raising funds for local cancer patients.

Shrewsbury Colour Run is set to take place in April
Organisers from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund are hosting the non-competitive event again after the 2020 and 2021 colour runs had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

The 5k event has so far raised more than £29,000 for the charity which supports cancer patients and their families in the community throughout Shropshire and Mid-Wales.

It is being held on Saturday, 2 April, at the Sansaw Estate in Hadnall, and is open to everyone – young and old – who would like to have fun while supporting others. Participants who can stroll, jog or run the course can expect to be doused with a riot of coloured powder by volunteers along the route.

Lizzy Coleman, Events and Fundraising Officer for Lingen Davies, said it was fantastic to be able to plan and hold events like this again.

“We marked our Ruby Appeal in 2019 with the Ruby Colour Run and raised £12,000 which was brilliant. Obviously we haven’t been able to do much over the last few years so we are delighted we can offer the Shrewsbury Colour Run to our supporters this April.

“A very big thank you to all of our sponsors – Aico, Henshalls, Hometyre , Six Ticks, Peakes Travel, and Thomas Consulting, their support means we can hold these large scale events and raise much needed funds to enhance cancer care and support in the community for people in our area.

“The Shrewsbury Colour Run is going to be a great event, lots of fun for everyone, and we hope to see lots of people there. So whether someone wants to run on their own, with family, friends or colleagues, get signed up now!” she added.

Entrants must pre-register to take part in the run through the charity’s website www.lingendavies.co.uk/events the entry fee includes a t-shirt, sunglasses, and a sachet of powder to add to the fun.

