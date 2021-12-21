Artistic calendar celebrates nature

Swans in love, cheeky goldfinches and striking landscapes are all featured in a new artistic calendar revealed by The Wrekin Housing Group.

Amateur photographer Linda Horler from Shrewsbury

The 12 winning artworks of an art competition have been brought together to create a calendar inspired by nature. The competition was launched by Wrekin in the spring with the goal of creating a calendar that reflects the positive effect nature can have on our wellbeing.

An outstanding photograph of a cheeky Goldfinch took first prize and adorns the front cover of the 2022 calendar which is set to be enjoyed throughout the year by over 13,000 Wrekin customers.

- Advertisement -

Amateur photographer Linda Horler from Shrewsbury, said on winning, “I’m thrilled to win this competition. My hobby began when I bought my digital SLR camera back in 2007. Photography really helped me during lockdown giving me something to focus on. This is when I discovered the joy of wildlife photography and spent many hours in the garden with my camera taking photographs, the cheeky Goldfinch was taken there.”

Other artworks featured include a pastel drawing of a spring rabbit by artist Clemencia Cleaton and further striking photographs and artworks inspired by nature like Aaron Baynton’s Ponies on the Long Mynd, Lauren Carroll’s Swans in love and Julie Mullens’ Red Admiral butterfly.

Clemencia said; “I created my rabbit with pastel. I enjoy this medium as it allows me to build up layers and create detail. I have been painting for around 15 years and keep practicing and trying new things.”

Wayne Gethings, Chief Executive of The Wrekin Housing Group, said; “Congratulations to all our competition winners. The standard of entries this year was outstanding and I think the end result is a calendar which showcases both local talent and the important role nature has played in all of our lives recently.”