SVR steam locomotive to be renamed for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Severn Valley Railway has launched a competition to find a temporary new name for one of its heritage steam locomotives, in honour of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee which takes place next year.

The SVR’s Bridgnorth staff Chris Murr and Chris Thomas launch the loco renaming competition. Photo: Dan Shorthouse

Suggestions for the new name are being invited so that a shortlist can be selected and put to a public vote.

“What we’re looking for is something that sums up the best of British,” explained Michael Dunn, head of visitor experience. “Not only will the Railway be proudly celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year, but just a few miles up the road, Birmingham 2022 will see the Midlands highlighted as the venue for the Commonwealth Games. One thing’s for certain, 2022 is going to be a very special year.”

- Advertisement -

Celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of HM Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne will take place next year, focusing on a special four-day bank holiday from Thursday 2nd until Sunday 5th June.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games take place between 28th July and 8th August, with more than 5,000 athletes taking part from 72 nations.

“Entering our competition is easy,” add Michael. “Just go to svr.co.uk and enter your details before the closing date of 7th February. We’re asking for entries with a maximum of 13 characters to fit on the new nameplates. At this stage, we’re not revealing which of our locomotives is going to be renamed, so look out for further exciting announcements in the coming months.”

Following shortlisting and the public vote, the winning name will be cast on authentic nameplates and attached to the locomotive. The winner of the competition will receive a VIP invite to the naming ceremony.