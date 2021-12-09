5.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 9, 2021

Christmas at The Darwin, Shrewsbury

Features
Updated:

By Shropshire Live

Guess who’s coming to town…

That’s right folks, Mr Claus, the big man in red is on his way back to The Darwin to spread some festive cheer, and say hello to all of those good girls and boys.

If you would like to bring your family to meet Santa at his quaint grotto on the Lower Level of The Darwin, click below to book your session on one of our selected dates.

He will be visiting on the following dates:

4pm – 6:45pm
Wednesday 15th December

11am – 4pm
Saturday 11th, Saturday 18th December, Sundays 12th and Sunday 19th December

Monday 20th, Tuesday 21st, Wednesday 22nd, and Thursday 23rd December

Book your visits here

Meet festive friends and shop later this December

Want to buy your special gifts at a time that suits you? To help spread out the Christmas shopping trips, The Darwin will be open until 7pm every Wednesday from 24th November – 22nd December.

Plus, make some festive friends at The Darwin from 3pm – 6pm on Wednesday 15th December and from 11am ’til 2pm on Saturday 18th and Wednesday 22nd December.

Watch out for the green one, he’s a bit grumpy and cheeky!

Festive friends include The Grinch impersonator and friendly Polaris the Polar Bear, they’ll all be roaming around The Darwin, so feel free to stop by with the family and say hello and have a bit of fun while you are here.

Polaris the Polar Bear
18th & 22nd December

The Grinch Impersonator
15th December

Polaris the Polar Bear
Polaris the Polar Bear

Festive Open Hours

Wednesday 24th November 202109.00 – 19.00
Wednesday 1st December 2021  09.00 – 19.00
Wednesday 8th December 202109.00 – 19.00
Wednesday 15th December 202109.00 – 19.00
Monday 20th December 202109.00 – 19.00
Tuesday 21st December 202109.00 – 19.00
Wednesday 22nd December 202109.00 – 19.00
Thursday 23rd December 202109.00 – 19.00
Friday 24th December 202109.00 – 17.30
Saturday 25th December 2021CLOSED
Sunday 26th December 202110.30 – 16.30
Monday 27th December 202109.00 – 17.30
Tuesday 28th December 202109.00 – 17.30
Wednesday 29th December 202109.00 – 17.30
Thursday 30th December 202109.00 – 17.30
Friday 21st December 202109.00 – 17.30
Saturday 1st January 2022CLOSED
Sunday 2nd January 202210.30 – 16.30
Monday 3rd January 202210.00 17:00

*Individual store trading times may vary, we recommend checking with your desired store prior to visiting.

News

News

Sport

Sport

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Features

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Taste

