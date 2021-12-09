Christmas at The Darwin, Shrewsbury

Guess who’s coming to town…
That’s right folks, Mr Claus, the big man in red is on his way back to The Darwin to spread some festive cheer, and say hello to all of those good girls and boys.
If you would like to bring your family to meet Santa at his quaint grotto on the Lower Level of The Darwin, click below to book your session on one of our selected dates.
He will be visiting on the following dates:
4pm – 6:45pm
Wednesday 15th December
11am – 4pm
Saturday 11th, Saturday 18th December, Sundays 12th and Sunday 19th December
Monday 20th, Tuesday 21st, Wednesday 22nd, and Thursday 23rd December
Book your visits here
Meet festive friends and shop later this December
Want to buy your special gifts at a time that suits you? To help spread out the Christmas shopping trips, The Darwin will be open until 7pm every Wednesday from 24th November – 22nd December.
Plus, make some festive friends at The Darwin from 3pm – 6pm on Wednesday 15th December and from 11am ’til 2pm on Saturday 18th and Wednesday 22nd December.
Watch out for the green one, he’s a bit grumpy and cheeky!
Festive friends include The Grinch impersonator and friendly Polaris the Polar Bear, they’ll all be roaming around The Darwin, so feel free to stop by with the family and say hello and have a bit of fun while you are here.
Polaris the Polar Bear
18th & 22nd December
The Grinch Impersonator
15th December
Festive Open Hours
|Wednesday 24th November 2021
|09.00 – 19.00
|Wednesday 1st December 2021
|09.00 – 19.00
|Wednesday 8th December 2021
|09.00 – 19.00
|Wednesday 15th December 2021
|09.00 – 19.00
|Monday 20th December 2021
|09.00 – 19.00
|Tuesday 21st December 2021
|09.00 – 19.00
|Wednesday 22nd December 2021
|09.00 – 19.00
|Thursday 23rd December 2021
|09.00 – 19.00
|Friday 24th December 2021
|09.00 – 17.30
|Saturday 25th December 2021
|CLOSED
|Sunday 26th December 2021
|10.30 – 16.30
|Monday 27th December 2021
|09.00 – 17.30
|Tuesday 28th December 2021
|09.00 – 17.30
|Wednesday 29th December 2021
|09.00 – 17.30
|Thursday 30th December 2021
|09.00 – 17.30
|Friday 21st December 2021
|09.00 – 17.30
|Saturday 1st January 2022
|CLOSED
|Sunday 2nd January 2022
|10.30 – 16.30
|Monday 3rd January 2022
|10.00 17:00
*Individual store trading times may vary, we recommend checking with your desired store prior to visiting.