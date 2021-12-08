Hawkstone Hall & Gardens: The BIG January Wedding Open Day in collaboration with The Wedding Club

Sparkly rings under Christmas Trees and important questions popped at midnight provides the perfect opportunity for venues up and down the country to throw open their doors and show newly engaged couples exactly who they are.

The wedding Club – Berta Dress – Photo Catherine Bradley photography and The Wedding Club

On Sunday, 30th January, Grade 1 Listed, very big house in the country, Hawkstone Hall & Gardens are holding their first Wedding Open Day of 2022 in collaboration with Birmingham and Knightsbridge based designer boutique, The Wedding Club.

Their doors will be open from 10am – 3pm, and the team invite you to explore the grand hall, the 88 acres of grounds, and the 22 acres of gardens to experience exactly what Hawkstone Hall & Gardens has to offer for your special day.

From a tour of their brand-new sustainable kitchen garden located less than a mile away, to select suites and bedrooms available to view; you can envisage exactly how your whole day will be from morning through to night.

You will get to meet the dedicated wedding team who can talk you through the amazing brand-new Monday – Wednesday Wedding Package from £7000.00 and see the hall dressed for the occasion by a team of talented suppliers. As well as this, expect an exclusive showcase by The Wedding Club, giving you valuable wedding dress inspiration on the new season ahead.

Expect select exclusive local suppliers in attendance plus, much, much more to be announced.

Entry is free, and you can register your interest at www.hawkstonehall.co.uk

Photo Catherine Bradley photography and The Wedding Club

About Hawkstone Hall

Hawkstone Hall is nestled within the hills of the rolling Shropshire countryside and is a magnificent Grade 1 listed estate.

The 18th-century mansion is a breathtakingly beautiful hotel, wedding, and events venue, with two chiefly British restaurants serving afternoon tea and evening a la carte dining daily, along with a delicious Sunday lunch menu.

A sophisticated home away from home for those looking for an escape, the magnificent estate features 37 bedrooms, two restaurants – The Saloon and Hills Kitchen – a gym, and a number of decadent indoor and outdoor spaces with picturesque views.

Full details of the event are here.

hawkstonehall.co.uk | 01630 685242 | enquiries@hawkstonehall.co.uk

