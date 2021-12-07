6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Fireman John’s Christmas lights raising funds for the Alder Hey Children’s Charity

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury residents are once again invited to view a fabulous display of Christmas lights in Primrose Drive and to support Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

Fireman John’s Christmas lights in Primrose Drive, Shrewsbury
Fireman John’s Christmas lights have been delighting family, friends and neighbours for more than 30 years.

Those who come to see the lights are invited to make a voluntary donation to the charity for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

The Christmas Lights switch-on has taken place and the lights can be seen every night until 5th January 2022 from 5pm until 10pm – at Satnav reference SY3 7TP.

Fireman John said: “I am supporting Alder Hey hospital again in recognition of their fantastic work with many Shropshire families and those who live further afield. Last year the public’s generous donations meant that the final total raised was £2000 and this year we are hoping to raise valuable funds once again.”

“Donations can be made in person at the lights, or online via the Just Giving website and use the Search Facility for ‘Fireman Johns Christmas Lights (registered under the name of Philip Cotton.) Please don’t forget to tick the Gift Aid box, which adds 25p to every £1 donated. Thank you”.

