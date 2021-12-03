Vote for your favourite Shrewsbury Christmas window

People in Shrewsbury have just days to vote for their favourite decorated Christmas window.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, with Kevin Lockwood, Chair of Shrewsbury Business Chamber

The Christmas Window Competition organised by Shrewsbury Business Chamber and Shrewsbury BID has seen businesses throughout the town centre decorate their windows in a bid to win one of the prizes on offer.

People have been busy registering their favourite as part of the public voting section of the competition – but anyone who has yet to make their mind up is being reminded that they only have until 9am on Monday, December 6, to get their vote in.

- Advertisement -

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We have seen a great response once again from traders to our Christmas Window Competition – helping to transform the town into a sea of festive colour.

“There are some fantastic entries and it’s just a shame we can’t declare everyone a winner. Traders have really embraced the competition and we are pleased so many have taken up the challenge.

“The public are playing their part by voting – something which is an integral part of the competition but it’s important to remind them that they only have until 9am on Monday to register their vote.”

There are three categories: Class 1 – Smaller Shops (up to 18ft wide), sponsored by The HR Dept Shropshire; Class 2 – Larger Shops (more than 18ft wide), sponsored by Reclaim Tax UK; Class 3 – Charity Shops, sponsored by Max Ball Virtual Assistant.

To vote, go to https://shrewsbury.typeform.com/xmas-vote-21

Prizes for the winners have been generously donated by Henshalls Insurance Brokers and certificates will also be awarded for the winner and runner-up in each category.