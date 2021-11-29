Festive fundraiser to take the hassle out of present giving

A generous team of Santa’s elves have kindly offered to take the hassle out of Christmas for shoppers – in exchange for a donation to the area’s main cancer charity.

Clare Rowson, Breege Kelly, Philippa Bason – members of the Shrewsbury Fundraising committee

On Friday 17th and Saturday 18th December, people are invited to take their presents along to Shrewsbury Market Hall where a team of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund volunteers will be ready to take care of wrapping them.

It’s the first year the popular Market Hall has offered a shop-and-wrap service which will be available between 10.30am and 3pm both days – on the second level of the building.

Philippa Bason, a member of the Lingen Davies Shrewsbury Committee which has organised the event, said everyone was really looking forward to helping people.

“We know what it’s like when you’ve spent hours shopping for the perfect gift and then you have to go home and wrap everything. We’re taking the stress out of it by offering a wrapping service to shoppers.

“In exchange for a donation to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which supports everyone in the local community who is impacted by cancer, people can leave their presents with us, we will make them look stylish and have lots of lovely paper, ribbons and bows to give them the final touch.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to do some shopping and enjoy some festive treats in the market while we do the hard work!” she added.