High seas hero to lead Shropshire charities discussion

A hero of the high seas will be firmly on dry land when she presents a talk to a Shropshire charity network next month.

Kelda Wood. Photo: Geoff Ward Film & Photography

Kelda Wood is acclaimed as the first para-rower to solo row over 3,000 nautical miles, unsupported, across the Atlantic Ocean, and she is also the founder of the Shropshire-based Climbing Out charity – focused on helping to rebuild confidence and self-esteem in people facing life-changing injury, illness or trauma.

Kelda is now set to talk to the Shropshire Charity Trustees Network, explaining how her own charity was forced to adapt during trying circumstances.

The charity trustees’ network has been set up by Community Resource (the new name for Shropshire Rural Communities Charity) which has been serving Shropshire since 1960.

“We’re thrilled that Kelda, who is an absolute inspiration, has agreed to speak to our network group,” said Phil Gillam, Community Resource’s Membership Officer. “She is truly remarkable, having achieved so much in the sporting world, including not only the extraordinary Atlantic crossing, but also representing Great Britain in para-canoe in the 2016 World Championships and climbing Kilimanjaro.

“Today, through her own charity, she supports people to believe in themselves and what they can achieve. But just like many other charities, hers has had to deal with major challenges over the last couple of years. Kelda will be telling us how they’ve dealt with those challenges.”

The event will take place online on December 7 and will be for Community Resource members only. If you would like to find out more about Community Resource’s membership service, please email Philip.Gillam@community-resource.org.uk or visit the website here – www.community-resource.org.uk/join