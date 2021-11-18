Rail, Trail, Ale scheme relaunched to bring people into village

A rail and ramble project launched this year aimed at bringing people into a Shropshire village is to be extended next year.

Members of Albrighton Ramblers on one of the walks

The Albrighton project is being relaunched under the heading ‘Rail, Trail, Ale’, and promises to be bigger and better.

Albrighton parish councillor and organiser Peter Illes said: “We want people to come to Albrighton by train, they can have a lovely picturesque train ride, following by an easy guided ramble through the beautiful Shropshire countryside and then enjoy a drink or a bite to eat at one of the pubs, restaurants or coffee shops that are all within a short walk of the station.

“We are calling it Rail, Trail, Ale. There are some really lovely walks in the countryside surrounding the village and we want to share them with people from further afield. Albrighton has a lot to offer visitors; we would love people to come and find out for themselves.”

The initial scheme was launched this year thanks to funding through West Midlands Railway’s Your Community, Your Fund grant.

A website was set up detailing the walks and posters were printed that were due to be installed at railway stations across the local network.

However, Covid took its toll and not all the posters were able to be displayed. While there was some take up of the scheme, organisers are now switching their focus to next year’s plans and have already got a series of walks lined up.

All walks start from the Crown car park and leave at 10.30am. There are a number of trains that arrive at Albrighton Station in plenty of time for the walks and all participants will be met at the station.

The project is one of 21 community schemes to have been awarded funding from West Midlands Railway through its 21 Stories initiative. Fay Easton, head of community and stakeholder for West Midlands Railway, said: “This is a great scheme, offering a wonderful incentive for people to travel into Albrighton by train. We are delighted to have been able to help.”

For more details of train times and walks, visit https://www.albrightonrailramblers.co.uk/.