New venue for prestigious Gorgeous Christmas Craft Fair

One of Shropshire’s biggest craft events is back this year and running for an additional day.

Pictured are artists Caroline Bennett, Amanda Hillier, Nikki Williams, Sue Chadwick

The ‘Gorgeous Christmas Craft Fair’ will be hosted by a new venue and will be open an extra day, from Friday November 26.

“We are very excited to be moving to the Footprint Gallery at Fusion in Jackfield, Telford, and to be opening for three days, giving people more time for browsing and shopping,” said one of the organisers, ceramic artist Caroline Bennett, of the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft.

Previously held annually at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum, Gorgeous is free to enter and is one of the county’s longest-running and most popular pre-Christmas events.

Caroline added: “There will be exquisite and unusual jewellery, glassware, ceramics, textiles, fine furniture, prints and more from the region’s finest designer makers.

“With a wide variety of handmade designs and individual artworks on offer, visitors will find a wealth of Christmas gift ideas, from magnificent one-off designer pieces to affordable goods.

“Craftspeople and artisans from across the West Midlands will showcase their work at the event, which is set to really enjoyable for exhibitors and visitors alike.”

2021 exhibitors include furniture maker Robert Shelton of Oswestry who combines traditional design with a contemporary twist to create furniture of real character. Using locally sourced wood, he crafts individual pieces and specialises in Windsor chairs.

Jane Hunter is a textile artist living on the Shropshire border. Her work reflects the natural environment in colour and texture through printing and dyeing fabrics.

Ironbridge designer, illustrator and printmaker Amanda Hillier specialises in natural themes, architectural and industrial history. She works with traditional methods such as lino printing, watercolour and pen and ink.

Amanda added: “Now in its 16th year, Gorgeous is a celebration of creative skills, promoting the work of designers and craftsmen in the region, many of whom enjoy international recognition.

“It also builds on The Gorge’s rich heritage of creativity; the place where early industrialists mined for raw materials to make iron, tiles and porcelain goods.”

Gorgeous is open 12 noon-8pm Friday 26th, 10am to 4.30pm on Saturday and 10am-4.00pm on Sunday. Admittance free.