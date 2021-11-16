Assistant community shop manager gets creative for local charity’s Christmas card

What could be more Christmassy than a robin with a red breast singing on the front of a charity Christmas card? Only one that has been painted by the assistant community shop manager of one of the charity’s shops.

The Christmas card design was hand painted by 21-year-old Anna Streetly who works at the charity’s boutique shop on Shrewsbury’s Wyle Cop

This cheeky chappie is now on sale at Severn Hospice’s 29 shops and at its two hospices in Shrewsbury and Telford and online.

Anna, who comes from Shrewsbury said: “I love painting and being able to combine that with my work at Severn Hospice was a dream come true.

“I painted this during lockdown, and it took around five hours to finish. There was a lot of planning, but I really enjoyed it. I do all sorts of arty-crafty stuff – I am making bags to sell in the shop for Christmas and to see my card on sale in the shop where I work means the world to me and when someone comes to the till point to buy a pack, it does make my heart flutter.

“I am really proud to be able to support Severn Hospice in a way that means so much to me.

“I love working here at Wyle Cop – it is a really special shop. Everyone, from the customers to the staff and volunteers, are wonderful and in the run up to Christmas it feels even more festive and to play a little part in that is brilliant.”

Paula Watkins, Severn Hospice’s shop support manager, added: “We are incredibly lucky that Anna designed, drew and painted this card for us.

“Everyone loves a robin, and we think it is absolutely stunning. We know that these cards are going to fly off the shelves in the run up to Christmas

“By buying Anna’s cards, you support our vital work and allow us to care for thousands of people living with incurable illness when they need us most.”

The cards, which cost £4 and come in a pack of 10, are available from the charity’s shops in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Alternatively, they are available from its hospices at Apley Castle, Telford and Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, from Refresh at Severn Hospice cafe and online at www.severnhospice.org.uk