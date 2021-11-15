Budding Santas and Elves urged to join charity fun run

Organisers of a festive fun run are calling on budding Santas and elves to get involved and raise money for local cancer patients.

Rudolph and Santa – Anna Williams and Laura Wilde from Love 2 Stay

The annual Santa Dash at Salop Leisure is being held at 9am on Sunday, 28th November, around the Emstrey caravan park site outside Shrewsbury. There will be a 5km route as well as a shorter 1km Elf Trail route for smaller legs.

The popular event will this year raise funds for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund which supports people living with cancer in the community, as well as supporting cancer patients at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Laura Wilde, marketing officer for Love 2 Stay on the site, said: “We like to support local charities and a lot of people have some sort of connection to someone living with cancer.

“It’s a vital local charity supporting so many people across our region, we’re delighted to be able to support Lingen Davies in this way.”

Anna Williams, Communications and Fundraising Officer for the charity, said it was great to be working with the team at Salop Leisure.

“This is going to be a fabulous event for the community and we hope to see the beautiful Salop Leisure site turned into a sea of red with people taking part,” she said.

Entry costs £12 per adult to take part, and £6 for children which includes a Santa or elf suit. These will be available for collection during Salop Leisure’s Christmas fair which is being held on Saturday and Sunday, 20th and 21st November.

To register for the event visit the Love2Stay website.