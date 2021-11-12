12 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 12, 2021

Get ready for the Shropshire Santa Run 2021

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

One of Shropshire’s largest Santa Runs is nearly here when thousands of runners dressed as Santa Claus will take on a 5k run around Oswestry.

Alan Lewis of Adrenaline Sporting Events pictured with Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Mark Jones
This year’s Santa run is on Sunday 5 December and starts and finishes on Smithfield Street, Oswestry.

The 5k fun run starts at 9am and is suitable for all runners from 11 years old up. Each person who enters will be issued with a 5 piece Santa suit to help paint the streets red at this special event with runners receiving a medal on completion.

The event start and finish is a short walk from several car parks in the town centre, with a warm-up from 8:45am.

The Mayor of Oswestry Councillor Mark Jones said: “Following my personal best performance at the Oswestry 10k I am looking forward to setting another one at this event, all be it in a Santa suit. This is a great opportunity to keep active to have fun and to raise money for a fantastic charity.”

Lingen Davies Charity

This year’s charity partner Lingen Davies, the Cancer Fund is committed to supporting Cancer services for the people of Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales. They estimate that around 75,000 people have had their cancer treatment and care improved through the impact of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

The Shropshire Santa Run is organised by Adrenaline Sporting events, the team behind the Oswestry and Welshpool 10k. You can enter the race here.

