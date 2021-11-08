Shropshire fundraisers presented with RBL100 champagne

Married Poppy Appeal collectors Barry and Tricia Oldham from Shropshire have been presented with a bottle of centenary Royal British Legion champagne to thank them for their service to the annual fund-raising campaign.

Poppy Appeal collectors Barry and Tricia Oldham

The Royal British Legion has launched its first-ever range of champagnes, the RBL 100 range, in partnership with luxury bespoke wine and spirit makers Eminent Wines.



Barry (79) and Tricia (76), from Clun, have been collecting for the Poppy Appeal in their local village for almost ten years. Even through last year’s lockdown, which meant Tricia had to shield due to being asthmatic, they rallied their neighbours and local community to ensure that the Poppy Appeal collection could still go ahead in a safe way.

Barry said: “The champagne is a lovely surprise and a great way to mark RBL100. We absolutely love collecting for The Royal British Legion and have been big supporters of the charity for many years.



“Last year we were really worried we wouldn’t be able to go ahead and raise the much-needed funds. But the village community, knowing we were shielding, rallied round us and the response was tremendous. But this year we have been so pleased to get back out seeing people and raising much needed funds for the Appeal.

“Every poppy really does count and the need for those the charity supports hasn’t gone away, so I am glad we can still do our bit and ensure the Royal British Legion can aid the Armed Forces community no matter the need, big or small.” Three champagnes are available to buy online, with ten percent going to the charity, whichcelebrates its centenary in 2021 and provides life-long support to the Armed Forces community.



Jenny Komiatis, Community Fundraiser for the Royal British Legion in Shropshire, said, “This is just a gesture to say ‘thank you’ to a wonderful couple who support the Poppy Appeal every single year.



“During the Covid-19 pandemic, charities had to be ever more creative and innovative in the way they raised funds. The money raised from our RBL 100 Champagne sales will help us continue to provide life-long support to the Armed Forces community.”



Jerome Jacober, Founder and CEO of Eminent Wines, said,“We are delighted to be celebrating such a huge milestone with the RBL and raising much-needed funds for such a worthy cause with this range of limited-edition Champagnes. It is such an honour, and we are very proud to make this presentation to two deserving Poppy Appeal collectors.”

