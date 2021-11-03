4.2 C
Hope House’s Christmas raffle returns with £10,000 worth of prizes

By Shropshire Live

The Hope House Children’s Hospice Bumper Christmas raffle is back and will see up to £10,000 worth of cash prizes up for grabs thanks to sponsorship from jewellers Clogau.  

Ben Roberts, Managing Director of Clogau
The hospices have once again joined forces with the North Wales-based company, which is opening a shop in Shrewsbury this month, to offer the first prize winner £6,000, which can either be taken in a lump sum or £500 a month. The second prize is £2,500 and the third prize will be £1,500.  

Simi Epstein, Director of Fundraising, said: “Every year we get fantastic support for our raffle, which plays a huge part in helping us provide care for the children and families who need us. 

“Last year the raffle was hugely important during the pandemic, and financially nothing has changed. This is still an extremely challenging time for the charity and we hope our supporters, to who we have posted raffle tickets too, will be as generous as they’ve been in the past. 

“We are grateful and delighted that Clogau has agreed to sponsor the prize money again this year. It is support like this that ensures we can continue to hold our raffles and offer such amazing prizes. 

“By entering our raffle again this year you will help ensure we raise enough funds to enable our vital care, whether it is end of life or crisis care, counselling or respite care, to continue into 2022.” 

A ticket to enter the raffle costs just £1 and will directly be helping support more than 750 local families who are either caring for a terminally ill child, or whose child has died. It costs £6.5 million a year to run the hospices, and costs for things like PPE have risen as a result of the pandemic. 

The Managing Director of Clogau Ben Roberts said getting involved and sponsoring the raffle for a second year was something he didn’t need to think twice about.  

Ben’s family have been long-time supporters of the hospices, contributing over the years through various fundraising activities.   

“The hospices have a very special place in our hearts,” said Ben. “We are thrilled to once again be able to support the raffle and in turn help the charity to raise the money it needs to ensure it can continue to deliver the amazing care to children and families that need it.” 

Anyone who would like to buy a book of raffle tickets is asked to call the Hope House fundraising office on 01691 671 671, or go to hopehouse.org.uk/raffle.

