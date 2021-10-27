16 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Shropshire craftswoman launches ‘A Mouse for All Seasons’ 2022 Calendar

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire craftswoman Melanie Davies has launched her new calendar for 2022 featuring beautiful and creatively knitted mice to represent nature, the seasons, wildlife and the countryside.

A different mouse is featured for each month, with mice having delightful names such as Miss Snowdrop, Miss Forget-Me-Not, and Miss Daffodil, to Guy Fawkes, Peter Pumpkin, April Fool, and Shroppie Mon – with his own coracle! There are mice with sunflowers, autumn acorns, and Miss Merriment –maypole dancing, plus a special Lottie Rose named after her daughter. There’s even a Douglas mouse pulling a tree on a sledge… yes its Douglas Fir!

Melanie said: “I like to be creative and I love the enjoyment that people get from my knitted creations. Knitting is a relaxing pastime for me and my imagination runs riot when I start a new project!”

- Advertisement -

Alongside other crafters and artisans Melanie’s Gifts by Mother Hen gift items are stocked at Shrewsbury Arts & Crafts in Windsor Place, Shrewsbury. They host a range of beautifully handmade gifts knitted mice and also everything from ‘Poodle’ wine bottle covers, vintage knitting and woollen hats to tea cosies, chocolate box covers and Christmas ornaments.

She has been knitting all her life after being originally inspired by her grandmother and is highly creative. She is exceptionally skilled at knitting, sewing, embroidery and floristry and appeared on national television with well-known presenter Kirstie Allsopp on the popular Handmade Christmas series in the Christmas Jumper category.

Calendars are available priced £7 (£9 to include p&p) from Etsy, or purchase from Shrewsbury Arts & Crafts at Perches House, Windsor Place, Shrewsbury, or via Facebook /Instagram @GiftsbyMotherHen.

Features sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP