Climbing Out’s annual fundraising hike raises £6,000

Participants of Climbing Out’s annual fundraising hike have raised approximately £6,000 for the Shropshire based charity.

The hike on October 9 saw 45 people tackle up to 5 peaks in Snowdonia in just one day

The hike on October 9 saw 45 people tackle up to 5 peaks in Snowdonia in just one day, despite dismal weather.

Kelda Wood, founder of Climbing Out, said the plan had been to tackle 4 peaks, but some of the group earnestly summited 5 peaks. She said, “This year’s fundraising hike was another great success. It brought together an awesome group of people, all keen to help Climbing Out. I am so grateful for their hard work and all the funds they raised for the charity.

“The hike team showed that anything is possible with the right attitude and a good dose of determination. I was particularly proud of Dave Smith. Dave is blind and has previously attended our visual impairments programme. He wanted to show his support of Climbing Out. With the help of his guide dog, Elvis, he showed us that anything is possible with the right attitude!

“We adapted the fundraising hike to incorporate 3 routes for different levels to make it achievable for everyone – even Elvis the guide dog,” adds Kelda. “I loved Jasmine’s words on the day ‘my legs hurt, but my cheeks hurt more from all the giggles!’ That just sums up the fun atmosphere that got us through the challenge.

“Thank you to everyone who took part. Our annual hike raises vital funds for the charity to fund our outdoor programmes. We will use this money to help many more people find a new way forwards.”

Climbing Out, which operates out of Shropshire, helps people across the UK. The charity works with people aged 18 years and over who have been through a life-changing injury, illness, or trauma to rebuild their confidence, self-esteem, and motivation.

Their programmes combine outdoor activities with mental resilience and personal development coaching. Previous participants include victims of abuse, people with visual or hearing impairments, survivors of terrorism, PTSD sufferers, people who have suffered from renal failure, meningitis and sepsis, members of the emergency services and NHS, and armed forces personnel and veterans.

A recent Climbing Out participant reflected on her experience with the charity saying, “The programme has turned my life around. It has given me purpose. I don’t look at what I can’t do, but get on with what I can do.” Another said, “Undoubtedly my most significant moment was getting to the top of Y Garn on the first day. It changed the way I think about myself from ‘maybe I could under different circumstances’ to ‘I can’.”

Climbing Out plans to hold 8 five-day outdoor programmes next year, as well as walk and talk days.

The charity has announced that their 2022 fundraising hike will take place on Saturday, October 1. They will be walking a section of Hadrian’s Wall, starting from Birdoswald in Northumberland.

“Save the date for next year’s hike,” continues Kelda. “It’s a really fun, sociable day out that funds our work changing people’s lives. We will announce more details on Facebook next year, so please follow us for more updates.”

For more information on Climbing Out’s work visit climbingout.org.uk.