11.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 22, 2021

Lovelyland to highlight Climate Change with latest Yarn Bomb project

Features
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Lovelyland, a local social enterprise, is brightening up Shrewsbury with their latest community project.

This year Lovelyland Yarn Bomb Crew have decorated post boxes around the town to raise awareness of the damaging effects climate change
This year Lovelyland Yarn Bomb Crew have decorated post boxes around the town to raise awareness of the damaging effects climate change

The Lovelyland Yarn Bomb Crew have got their knitting needles and crochet hooks out to help raise awareness of the effects of climate change. 

The yarn bomb group was set up 4 years ago to tackle loneliness and isolation in the Castlefields area.  The success of the group has seen us reach beyond that and spread lots of joy with our creations.

- Advertisement -

This year they are decorating post boxes around the town with knitted and crochet animals that are on the endangered list, to raise awareness of the damaging effects climate change is having on their habitats. 

Clare Bear said: “It has been eye opening to study the endangered animal list and sad to learn that such beautiful creatures such as the Asian elephant and Orangutans along with native animals such as the red squirrel are in danger of extinction if we don’t take action against the causes of climate change. 

“We will be displaying the woollen habitats from November 1st – 14th to coincide with the Climate Change Conference being held in Glasgow.  By decorating the post boxes around town we hope to raise awareness of the struggle these animals face and hope people will follow the issues discussed at the conference and make changes to their own lives where they can to help.”

If you are interested in helping the yarn bombers with this project then please get in touch by emailing clare@lovelyland.co.uk or via the Facebook page: Castlefields Yarn Bombing Crew.

Features sponsored by
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP