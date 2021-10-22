Lovelyland to highlight Climate Change with latest Yarn Bomb project

Lovelyland, a local social enterprise, is brightening up Shrewsbury with their latest community project.

The Lovelyland Yarn Bomb Crew have got their knitting needles and crochet hooks out to help raise awareness of the effects of climate change.

The yarn bomb group was set up 4 years ago to tackle loneliness and isolation in the Castlefields area. The success of the group has seen us reach beyond that and spread lots of joy with our creations.

This year they are decorating post boxes around the town with knitted and crochet animals that are on the endangered list, to raise awareness of the damaging effects climate change is having on their habitats.

Clare Bear said: “It has been eye opening to study the endangered animal list and sad to learn that such beautiful creatures such as the Asian elephant and Orangutans along with native animals such as the red squirrel are in danger of extinction if we don’t take action against the causes of climate change.

“We will be displaying the woollen habitats from November 1st – 14th to coincide with the Climate Change Conference being held in Glasgow. By decorating the post boxes around town we hope to raise awareness of the struggle these animals face and hope people will follow the issues discussed at the conference and make changes to their own lives where they can to help.”

If you are interested in helping the yarn bombers with this project then please get in touch by emailing clare@lovelyland.co.uk or via the Facebook page: Castlefields Yarn Bombing Crew.