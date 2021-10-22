100-year-old Shropshire man raises £560 for Parkinson’s UK with birthday fundraiser

A 100-year-old Shropshire man has raised £560 for Parkinson’s UK to help fund vital research and support services for those affected by the condition.

John Trotman

John Trotman, who celebrated the milestone birthday in September, marked the occasion by taking to the skies at Shawbury in a Cesna light aircraft with his co-pilot and friend, Keith Walker. He also decided to ask friends and family to donate to Parkinson’s UK instead of getting him gifts.

John, from Hodnet, is a former Flight Lieutenant. He is the proud holder of two Distinguished Flying Crosses from when he flew Mosquitoes and Wellington Bombers in World War Two.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s a few years ago after his wife Olwen spotted some of the symptoms.

John said: “I won’t let the condition slow me down, and I’m keen to support research that will help others with the condition.”

Alison Knott, Regional Fundraiser for Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire at Parkinson’s UK, went to meet John.

Alison said: “It was an absolute honour and a delight to meet such an inspirational and brave man, and to hear more about his experiences in the RAF. Thank you so much to John for supporting Parkinson’s UK.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“Every penny raised by fundraisers like John helps drive forward new and better treatments for Parkinson’s, and helps us support people with the condition across the UK.”

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. It affects around 145,000 people in the UK and every hour two more people are diagnosed.