Fundraisers to host afternoon tea at restored Wrekin Halfway House Pavilion

Visitors to the Wrekin are invited to step back in time and enjoy afternoon tea in the beauty spot’s Victorian pavilion.

Halfway House on the Wrekin

Homemade cakes, scones and sandwiches will be on offer at Halfway House later this month, as part of fundraising efforts to secure the iconic landmark as a community asset for future generations.

Afternoon tea will be served in the recently restored pavilion on Sunday 24 October and Thursday 28 October, from 1.30pm to 4pm.

Guests will also be given a tour of Halfway House, and will be able to learn more about the property and its inhabitants with a history display put together by volunteer Amy Joy.

To book a table, email info@halfwayhouseonthewrekin.com. Tickets cost £10 per head.

Jenny Joy who has run the cafe said helped to restore the pavilion during the past three years said: “This is a great chance to see inside the historic Halfway House, and the Pavilion provides the perfect back-drop for afternoon tea with its stunning views.

“Volunteers Dorothy and Keith Rushton-Bond are working hard behind the scenes to provide a memorable afternoon and an array of delicious homemade cakes and scones.

“We are very grateful to Morrison’s for their support. The store’s community champion Jessica Clay has kindly agreed to provide sandwich platters for both events, as well as a hamper to raffle.”

Campaigners launched their bid in June to buy the historic building, currently on the market for £595,000.

They are determined Halfway House retains its important role in serving residents and visitors with refreshments, and would like to see the site developed as a visitor centre for the Wrekin. Plans include opportunities for events, camping, outdoor pursuits and nature talks, as well as a range of classes from art to orienteering together with extra accommodation.

Fundraisers would love to see the return of maypole dancing, Victorian swing boats and dancing events for which Halfway House was famed in the early 20th century.

A gradually enlarging team of supporters have set up a community interest company (CIC) to spearhead this not-for-profit campaign over the next few years.